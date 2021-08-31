Apple adds another $30M to its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

Just over a year since officially launching its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) with a $100 million commitment, Apple is going to invest another $30 million to broaden its efforts even further. The new commitments will see Apple expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds – including a new Hispanic/Latinx Entrepreneur Camp cohort, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.

Apple detailed the additional major investment to REJI in a Newsroom post this morning:

Apple today announced $30 million in new commitments as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), supporting students, innovators, and advocacy organizations that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, more just world. These new projects include a Global Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub; expanded education initiatives for community colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); a new cohort of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp immersive tech lab for Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers; and funding for leaders working to advance criminal justice reform and environmental justice.

CEO Tim Cook shared his thoughts on the new commitments:

“The call to build a more just and equitable world is an urgent one, and at Apple, we feel a collective responsibility to help drive progress forward,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The commitments we’re sharing will help the young leaders of today and tomorrow start new businesses, develop groundbreaking innovations, and inspire countless others to join the fight for justice. We’re grateful to all of the trailblazing organizations we’re partnering with for their tireless dedication to equity as we work toward a better future together.”

Back in January, Apple revealed more specifics about how it would be spending resources for REJI including:

the Propel Center, a first-of-its-kind global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); an Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit; and venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs

Along with today’s news of expanding access to equity in education with the Innovation Hub launching, elevating app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and investing in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations, Apple shared a look at HBCU hubs for coding and creativity:

Check out Apple’s Newsroom post here for all the fine details on the latest $30 million funding and commitments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: