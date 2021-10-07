Deals: M1 Mac mini sees $180 discount, Philips Hue sale from $15, MagSafe Duo $97, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now up for the taking with a notable $180 discount live on Apple’s M1 Mac mini. That’s alongside a rare Philips Hue sale from $15 and Apple’s MagSafe Duo at $97. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $180 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini

Amazon is currently discounting the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB to $799. You’d typically pay $899, so today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings in order to mark the best price in several months. You can also score the entry-level model for $659, or pay just $519 for an open-box model.

As the most compact and affordable way to bring M1 to the desktop, Apple’s latest Mac mini gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. There’s still all of the same power found amongst the rest of the M1 lineup, just in a small footprint that won’t take up too much space on your desk. There’s also up to 512GB of storage to go alongside 8GB of RAM and its pair of Thunderbolt ports.

Philips Hue cert. refurb sale goes live from $15

Woot is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights, accessories, and more in certified refurbished condition. Pricing throughout the sale starts at $15, but our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $280. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year with today’s offer saving you $60 and matching our previous mention for the 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger can be yours for $97

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $97. Down from the usual $129 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 25% off that has only been tracked once before.

Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on the go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone accessories on sale from $13

We’re now more than halfway through the week and Anker is rolling out a fresh collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Amongst all of the other iPhone essentials and accessories, our top pick is its PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $25. Down from the usual $31 price tag, you’re looking at a new low with 20% in savings attached that also undercuts our previous mention by $2.

As one of Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stands, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, or 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage.

