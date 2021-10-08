Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Western Digital: Get a special deal on the latest My Passport SSDs from WD in select configurations for a limited time. Enter the iMac giveaway.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: EU to charge Apple with anticompetitive behavior over Apple Pay and iPhone’s NFC chip
- Apple Watch Series 7 now available to pre-order, first shipments arrive next week
- Apple Watch Series 7 shipping estimates quickly slip to November
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air sees $110 Gold Box discount to new all-time lows
- Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount at up to $47 off
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Blair:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.