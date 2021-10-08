Apple Watch Series 7 shipping estimates quickly slip to November

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to pre-order, but if you wanted one for October 15 launch day delivery, you’ve likely missed your opportunity. Shipping estimates for Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders have quickly started slipping into late October and November.

The Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order experience has been rather cumbersome from the start. Apple notably did not provide any details about configuration options and pricing prior to pre-orders beginning this morning, leaving many customers in the dark when it came time to place their order.

Apple’s website also makes the experience more complicated than it needs to be, as there are so many different configurations available from which to choose. This includes different materials, colors, band styles, and more. In some instances, simply choosing a different band style or color can shift your estimated delivery date by over a month.

As it stands right now, the vast majority of Apple Watch Series 7 configurations, ranging from the entry-level aluminum model to the high-end titanium model, are quoting an estimated delivery date in the first or second week of November. If you’re looking for October 15 delivery, you might be able to schedule an Apple Store pickup, but you likely won’t be able to find one for delivery.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the aluminum material, while the stainless steel and titanium models are available for $699 and $799 respectively.

Did you place an Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order this morning? If so, which configuration did you get and what is your estimated delivery date? Let us know down in the comments!

