Apple now promoting third Istanbul retail store opening soon [Gallery]

It’s been more than five years since we last reported that Apple was readying its third retail store in Istanbul. Now, we are officially nearing an opening date as Apple is now promoting the new store.

For example, if you’re looking for the retail stores available in Turkey, there’s a new page of where this third one will be. Located on Bağdat Caddesi street, Apple says the store is opening “very soon,” as you can confirm here.

Not only that, the Turkish website Bigumigu posted some images of the front of this new store shared by Apple. While people can’t look inside, the retail’s exterior will be decorated by Murat Palta. The mural combines lots of pink and green colors while merging really well with the community.

“Located at the intersection of two streets in a central location, the store is expected to be lively and lively both inside and out. Apple said in a statement that they will create an area where you can spend time in the garden, apart from the service in the store,” writes Bigumigu.

Here’s Apple’s full statement of this new store in Istanbul:

“We are opening a new store very soon in Bağdat Street, the heart of Istanbul. We look forward to meeting you in our third store, where you will meet with experts who will help you in every way, improve your skills with new information, be inspired while spending time in the garden and reveal your creativity. The extraordinary work of Murat Palta, who created a contemporary “miniature” of the street that celebrates daily life and people, will continue to decorate the store until the opening.“

This Bağdat Street store will be the first since Apple introduced two stores in Turkey seven years ago. The company opened its first Istanbul retail store in the Zorlu Mall back in April of 2014 and opened its second location in October of 2014 in the Akasya Mall.

When this Apple retail store finally opens, we’ll share all the details with you.











FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: