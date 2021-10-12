Infiniti offering free wireless CarPlay upgrades for most newer vehicles

Infiniti has announced that it is making wireless CarPlay available as a free upgrade to owners of a handful of different car models. The company announced today that owners of 2020 and up Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 models can now get wireless CarPlay added to their vehicles as a free upgrade…

As reported by Engadget, the free upgrade program will be available through March 31, 2022. Eligible owners will need to “head on over to their local dealership and hang out for about an hour,” while technicians install and update their car’s software to add support for wireless CarPlay.

Even though having to go to an Infiniti dealership isn’t the most convenient upgrade experience, it is nice to see Infiniti make this available as a fully free upgrade as opposed to charging for it.

