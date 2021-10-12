Poll: What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s October event?

Apple announced this morning that it will hold another event. With the tagline “Unleashed,” the keynote will take place on October 18. What product are you most excited to see at this event?

It’s been only a month since Apple introduced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and new iPads, but the company seems ready to unveil some more products. Here’s what to expect:

M1X MacBook Pro

After a year of rumors, the M1X MacBook Pro will probably be the star of this event. If analysts and leakers are right this time, Apple will bring two new models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens with miniLED technology.

Not only that, this MacBook could bring Apple’s redemption after a lot of controversy with older Macs. For example, the company is rumored to remove the Touch Bar and bring back more ports, like HDMI and microSD.

With the M1X processor, these new Macs are expected to be upgraded with up 64GB of RAM, have a 10-core CPU, and 16 or 32 graphics cores.

New Mac mini at the Apple Event

Apple could finally replace the Intel Mac mini with a more capable model. Bloomberg has reported that that the new Mac mini will feature specs identical to the M1X MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, leaker Jon Prosser has reported that Apple’s M1X-powered Mac mini will also introduce a new generation of industrial design. The new Mac mini is said to feature a redesigned external chassis with a reflective “plexiglass-like” material on top paired with an aluminum enclosure.

AirPods 3

After not being introduced during the “Spring Loaded”, WWDC21, and “California Streaming” events, it seems like Apple will finally unveil the third-generation AirPods with a design similar to the AirPods Pro, but without replaceable ear tips.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the company will continue to sell AirPods 2 alongside AirPods 3, giving you two different options at the low end of the AirPods lineup.

Out of all the software previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, macOS Monterey is the only one that still lacks a release date. If this event focuses on Macs, would make sense if Apple announced this software’s launch.

Not only that, but the company could also release iOS 15.1 with ProRes support for the iPhone 13 and SharePlay as well.

What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s October event? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comment section below.

