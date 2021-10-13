Apple TV+ debuts trailer for third and final season of ‘Dickinson’

One of the first Apple Originals to be available when Apple released TV+, Dickinson is nearing its third and final season. Today, the company unveiled its new trailer.

According to a press release, in the third and final season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive and whether the future can be better than the past.

Starring alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the third season of Dickinson are returning cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski, as well as the rapper Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death.

The third season will also feature new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Dickinson is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Hailee Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs and Diana Schmidt. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23.

Since its debut, Dickinson has been awarded a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award nomination for its first season. Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

Watch the trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson below:

