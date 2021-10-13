PSA: Snapchat for iOS is currently down, company investigating [U: Fixed]

Update: at 7:32 am PT, Snapchat announced it fixed the problem. Users will probably be able to start logging back to the app.

After major outages with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Snapchat is down for many users across the globe. Users say they can’t access the app, while the company has confirmed the outage and said it is investigating.

According to the Down Detector, this issue started at around 4 a.m PT and it’s still not solved almost three hours later.

Many users are reporting that they can’t access the app. Snapchat Support has acknowledged the outage on Twitter. “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!,” the company posted.

Unfortunately, there’s not much you can do if you’ve been affected by today’s outage. We recommend you wait a few hours before trying to access Snapchat again. Of course, don’t forget to follow the Snapchat Support account on Twitter to see if the outage has been fixed.

We’ll also update this article once the company confirms that all issues have been fixed.

Have you been affected by today’s Snapchat outage? Let us know in the comments section below.

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: