PSA: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp down again for some users

- Oct. 8th 2021 12:32 pm PT

Earlier this week, Facebook’s services went completely down for more than six hours. And now some users are reporting that Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp are not working again.

According to DownDetector, all Facebook services are facing another outage since 11 a.m. PT. However, at least for now, today’s outage does not seem to affect all users. 9to5Mac was able to confirm that at least Instagram is completely down right now.

On Twitter, users have been sharing complaints about WhatsApp, Messenger, and other Facebook apps not working on Friday. It’s unclear what is causing today’s outage. The company has acknowledged the problem and says it’s “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Facebook’s servers were affected by a major DNS problem on Monday that “wiped out” the paths to the company’s domains, which took down all Facebook apps and services for hours. Even the company’s internal network was affected, which made the outage even longer and more complicated.

At the end of the day, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost $6 billion due to that major outage.

Were you affected by today’s outage of Facebook services? Let us know in the comments below.

