Here’s how the new green Apple Watch Series 7 color looks in the real world

We’ve only just got our hands on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and we happen to have the new green model. Much has been made about what the new watch colors actually look like in person, especially the green, since it’s the one Apple is choosing to market most prominently. Now that we’ve seen it, we can confidently say it’s one of the best aluminum finishes Apple has ever shipped.

In Apple’s marketing materials, the watch looks far more green that it does in real life. I was initially disappointed by this, but after spending some time with it, I am pleased it’s not too vibrant. It’s still clearly green, but has a dark look to it that just feels badass.

I like it a lot more than Apple’s previous space gray finishes or even the new midnight finish. It’s very dark from certain angles and even looks black in some instances. But in good lighting, it’s a sleek forest green. I’ve got the green Series 7 paired with the new sequoia green leather link band, and the higher-end band looks fantastic on this aluminum finish.

You can see the green aluminum watch side by side with the gold stainless steel Series 6. The more rounded edges really do these new colors justice by helping the light hit them in just the right spots. I’ve always preferred the stainless steel watches to the aluminum models, but this new green finish is the first aluminum one that I truly love.

From the front of the watch you can clearly see that it’s green because of the green Digital Crown. The edges of course around the display are significantly thinner so the green watch faces really go right to the edge of the case and get just close enough to touching the green case that it feels like one continuous object.

If you’re on the fence about which aluminum Apple Watch color to pick up this year, definitely take a look at them in person. They look far better in Apple retail stores than they do on the web. Even the red and blue models look better in person.

What do you think about the green Apple Watch Series 7? Would you like Apple to bring this new finish to more devices? Let us know in the comments below!

