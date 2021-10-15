How to watch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ October event on any device

Apple’s “Unleashed” event is set for October 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Expectations are for the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks to be unveiled and possibly more. Read on for several ways to watch Apple’s MacBook event on any device.
Expected upgrades coming with the next-gen MacBook Pro notebooks include a more powerful Apple Silicon chip, more RAM, expanded I/O, mini-LED display, and more. We could also see Apple launch AirPods 3 at the event.
Along with the event announcement, Apple included another AR easter egg, and be sure to check out our free Unleashed wallpapers.
How to watch Apple’s MacBook event
The “Unleashed” Mac October virtual event is slated for October 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.
- Watch with the embed below or on YouTube here (set a reminder)
- You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here
- Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on Oct. 18 look for the “Unleashed” event
