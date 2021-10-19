Apple Developer app updated with picture-in-picture, Accessibility improvements, more

Apple is rolling out a notable update to the Apple Developer application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Today’s update brings the app to version 9.3, and it includes accessibility improvements, sorting improvements, and system-wide picture-in-picture support.

Here’s what Apple says about today’s update in the release notes:

If you’re watching a video, it will continue to play picture-in-picture after you exit the app.

We now sort Bookmarks and Continue Watching lists more predictably.

We’ve made a number of accessibility improvements, including improving VoiceOver support for images and supporting large Dynamic Type sizes in video detail views.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

This is a nice update to the Apple Developer app, which has gotten continually better over recent years as Apple has worked to improve the developer experience. The addition of native picture-in-picture support is particularly notable, especially on the iPad. This will allow developers to watch videos while doing other things simultaneously on their devices.

You can download the Apple Developer application from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac for free.

