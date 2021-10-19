Jamf now manages 25 million Apple devices, expands with Google BeyondCorp support and more

At its 2021 JNUC conference, Jamf has unveiled multiple new ways to help IT teams provide a better experience at work when using and managing Apple devices.

At the conference, Jamf announced it now serves more than 57,000 customers and runs on approximately 25 million devices worldwide.

Over time, we’ve expanded our platform from Apple device management to Apple Enterprise Management – which we define as the space between what Apple creates and the enterprise requires. In doing so, we have a specific vision for the enterprise – a vision to empower individuals with technology that is enterprise-secure, consumer-simple, while protecting personal privacy. Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf

Jamf Private Access

Jamf Private Access replaces legacy VPN technology, ensuring that business connections are secured after a user authenticates into their device. In addition, Jamf Private Access allows non-corporate applications to route directly to the Internet or utilize Apple’s iCloud+ Privacy Relay so end-user privacy is maintained and network infrastructure on the business side doesn’t see an influx of traffic.

Google Cloud BeyondCorp Integration

Jamf also announced a new integration with Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise to bring device compliance to Jamf Pro and Google admins. These new integrations equip IT teams with a powerful tool – context-aware access to company resources – by checking a device’s management and compliance status with Jamf Pro before allowing access.

Red Canary

Red Canary is a leading security operations company that helps organizations run their businesses securely. With the visibility and world-class Apple protection that Jamf Protect provides, Red Canary delivers security operation services that detect and respond to threats.

Other updates

Other updates to Jamf’s platforms include streamlined ways to deploy iOS apps to M1 Apple computers, updates to Jamf Now to add support for Jamf Protect, and a new data policy feature to enforce acceptable usage of websites and apps. Another new upgrade is called Jamf Threat Defense – a mobile security solution that protects endpoints from being compromised through mobile threat detection and zero-day phishing prevention. Check out all the details from JNUC to learn more about what’s coming to Apple device management for the coming year.

