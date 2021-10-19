Unleashed event music playlist now available on Apple Music

If you enjoyed yesterday’s Unleashed event music, you can now listen to it as an Apple Music playlist. TechRndr‘s Brahm Shank put the list together …

If you just want to listen to the tracks, you can do so here. But if you want to look for particular songs, then Shank has a Twitter thread where he gives references to the videos or segments in which they appeared.

For example:

“Chemical Bond by Rezz & Deathpact song.link/us/i/1581890233 *Introducing the new MacBook Pro*” ““To tell you more, here’s Shruti” – On the Move! By Genesis Owusu song.link/us/i/1572025423“

One of the surprises of yesterday’s event was the launch of a new Apple Music tier: a Voice Plan, costing $4.99/month.

With the new “Voice Plan,” people will rely on Siri to listen to songs on the service. For $4.99, subscribers will have access to 90 million songs, tens of thousands of playlists, and stations on all their Apple devices. “Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.” According to Apple, users can subscribe to the Voice Plan through Siri by saying “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” or by signing up through the Music app. Once subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.

The event was of course headlined by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apple set the stage by unveiling its next-generation Apple Silicon chips. Dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max, Apple unveiled two new versions of the M1 chip that first debuted last year in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air […] The M1 Max is what Apple calls the “world’s most powerful chip for a pro notebook.” M1 Max features the same powerful 10-core CPU as M1 Pro, paired with a massive 32-core GPU for up to 4x faster graphics performance than M1. The M1 Max can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM […] Both the 14-inch and 16-inch configurations use mini-LED technology for up to 1,000 nits of sustained, full-screen brightness and an incredible 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. Apple is also bringing its ProMotion display technology to the Mac for the first time.

