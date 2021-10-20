Wednesday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits Amazon low, Anker sale from $13, more

We’re now halfway through the week, and all of the best deals are headlined by a new Amazon low on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack at $80. That’s alongside a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13 and series of Nanoleaf HomeKit lights starting at $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack falls to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $80. While you’d typically pay the retail price of $99 at every other retailer, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon all-time low at $4 under our previous mention.

Serving as a perfect companion to your new iPhone 13 or existing iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on-the-go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though it steps up to offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Anker launches new iPhone accessory sale from $13

Today, Anker is kicking off a new midweek sale that’s packed with discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home gear, vacuums, and much more. Our top pick is the Anker Mini USB-C Apple Watch Charger for $32. Down from $37, you’re looking at the first notable price cut in over five months and a match of the all-time low.

This compact Apple Watch charger is a must-have addition to your everyday carry, be it for your new Series 7 or an existing wearable. The adapter plugs into any USB-C port to deliver a streamlined charging experience for the wearable. It’ll pair with USB-C wall chargers as well as your MacBook, iPad, and more for refueling away from home.

Save on Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting kits from $60

Last week saw the new Nanoleaf Lines debut, and now a series of discounts have rolled out on the brand’s lineup of Shapes HomeKit lighting kits. Across the board, there are a series of all-time lows to pair with the second-best prices we’ve seen on many of the releases. While you’ll find various geometric form factors, designs, and packages as a part of the sale, all of the Nanoleaf Shapes lights feature modular connectors for building a unique piece of ambient lighting wall art. One highlight from today’s Nanoleaf sale is the all-new Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit at $250. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount since launching earlier this year at $50 off to match the all-time low.

Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support. Nanoleaf also just rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which you can learn about right here, as well as in our announcement coverage.

