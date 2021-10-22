First unboxing video and photos surface of new 14-inch MacBook Pro

- Oct. 22nd 2021 11:16 am PT

As pre-orders begin preparing for shipment, Apple Authorized Retailers around the world are beginning to get stock of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. As such, the first videos and images of the new machines in the wild have started to emerge, including a comparison to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as an unboxing video.

These images and videos offer our first look at the MacBook Pro’s redesigned chassis, including the all black keyboard, the thicker design, and the notch cutout in the display. The video was posted on Reddit this afternoon, as was a comparison image to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

One of the most notable things about these images is how the perception that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is significantly thicker than the 13-inch MacBook Pro. In actuality, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro is the same in terms of thickness, but the flatter edges make it seem thicker. The flat edged design, however, lets Apple fit more on the inside.

14-inch MacBook Pro

  • Weight: 3.5 pounds (up from 3.0 pounds) 
  • Thickness: 0.61 inch (equal to 0.61 inch) 
  • Depth: 8.71 inches (Up from 8.36 inches)
  • Width: 14.01 inches (Up from 11.97 inches) 

Asa refresher, the new MacBook Pros feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and MagSafe for charging. They are powered by Apple’s newest M1 Pro and M1 Max processors on the inside, feature new mini-LED displays, and support ProMotion for the first time. 

Meanwhile, certain members of press likely already have their 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro review units in-hand for testing. According to leaker Jon Prosser, the MacBook Pro review embargo will lift on Monday, October 25 at 9 a.m. ET. This is when we should expect to see the first reviews and videos published by the usual suspects. 

The first 2021 MacBook Pros are making their way into the wild! from macbookpro

New 14” compared to latest gen 13” MacBook Pro from macbookpro

Read more:

