Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 sees $30 Amazon discount, M1 Pro MacBook Pro $100 off, more

We’re now halfway through another workweek, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the first Amazon discount on Apple Watch Series 7 at $30 off. That’s alongside being able to save $100 on the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro and a series of Twelve South Apple accessories from $41. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 sees $30 discount at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, taking $30 off to deliver new all-time lows. Seeing its first discount period, the 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular model is marked down to $769 with a matching Milanese Loop band. That’s the full $30 off, a new all-time low, and a rare chance to save. Though you can also save on other styles right here, too.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro is $100 off

Now that Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBooks have arrived, Adorama is giving anyone who missed out on the pre-orders a chance to get in the action with a launch discount. With the entry-level 16GB/512GB configuration dropping to $1,899, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts overall at $100 off the usual $1,999 list price and a new all-time low.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned packed that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

Save on Twelve South Mac accessories

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook at $50. Down from $60, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months, the second-best price to date overall, and the lowest since back in May where it sold for $2 less.

As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, its ParcSlope delivers a premium aluminum build to your workstation perfect for resting one of Apple’s new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros on. It sports an open wedge design that not only provides a more comfortable and ergonomic typing angle, but also increases airflow for cooling your machine. I’ve personally been using one of these for a past year or so, and can vouch for it being a perfect MacBook companion.

