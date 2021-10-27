Spotify ‘internal’ metrics suggest it has surpassed Apple Podcasts in US listenership

- Oct. 27th 2021 8:27 am PT

0

After seeing a few reports earlier this year that Spotify was closing in on Apple Podcasts’ listenership, new data allegedly shows that Spotify has eclipsed Apple when it comes to US podcast listeners. If true, it looks like the shift may have happened as early as Q2 this year.

Looking back to 2019, a report from Voxnest said that Spotify had become the most used platform for podcasts in Europe and South America.

And this year, we saw a pair of reports, one in March and one in September from eMarketer that suggested Spotify was close to overtaking Apple Podcasts in the US – likely by the end of 2021.

Now it appears that could have already happened. As reported by TechCrunch, Spotify shared during its Q3 earnings call that data from internal sources as well as an Edison Research report (from Q2) show that it “recently became” the “the No. 1 podcast platform U.S. listeners use the most.”

Given the U.S. is the largest global podcast market, the milestone is significant and speaks to the sizable investment Spotify has made in podcasts over the past few years.

TechCrunch notes Spotify didn’t share fine details on its podcast numbers but stuck to broader trends, “monthly active users overall grew 19% year-over-year to reach 381 million in the quarter, up from 365 million last year. Premium subscribers also grew 19% to reach 172 million, up from 165 million last year.”

For clarification, Edison Research confirmed to TechCrunch the podcast listenership results were based on “usage, not downloads” from data gathered during Q2 from 8,000 respondents.

9to5Mac’s take

With that being a small sample size and no exact numbers available from Spotify or Apple, it’s hard to know what the reality of the situation is.

However, with expectations from eMarketer and others for Spotify to surpass Apple Podcasts lining up with Edison Research and Spotify’s own data, it’s possible that Spotify is the new US podcast leader and if not, is on track to become the top dog soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service that debuted in late 2008. It's the most popular music streaming service in the world with over 200 million users (as of January 2019).
Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is built into iPhones,  iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It originally debuted in 2012, and is one of the most popular apps for listening to podcasts in the world.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12