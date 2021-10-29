9to5Mac Happy Hour 353: SharePlay now available, Apple Watch Series 7 hands on, new MacBook Pro quirks
This week on 9to5Mac, Zac and Ben discuss new additions with iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey, Zac’s thoughts on his new Apple Watch Series 7, and reviews of the new MacBook Pros.
- Smooth 120Hz scrolling not currently supported by many Mac apps, including Safari
- Apple TV app to launch on Xfinity, Sky Q, and other Comcast platforms, expanding Apple TV+ reach
- Apple releases Safari 15.1 with classic tab design for macOS Big Sur and Catalina
- iOS 15.2 beta features redesigned Notification Summary
- You can now listen to Apple Music on PlayStation 5
- macOS Monterey is now available, here’s why you should update
- Hands-on: The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is a stunning return to form
- iOS 15.1 is now available, here’s why you should update
