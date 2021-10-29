Hands-on: Here’s how the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works

One of the major changes arriving with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser aims to make it easier to use with one hand as it shifts the search/tab bar to the bottom, introduces customizable Tab Groups, new start page, and more. Let’s dive into how the new Safari in iOS 15 works.

The new Safari is on iPhone, iPad, as well as Mac with macOS Monterey. Apple says two of its goals with the new Safari in iOS 15 were making “controls easier to reach with one hand” and putting “content front and center.”

There’s no doubt it will take some getting used to as there’s some muscle memory to rewrite. However, Apple added an option to revert back to the classic iOS Safari design.

How the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works

New layout and basic navigation

You’ll immediately notice the new URL/search/tab bar at the bottom of Safari (follow along here for how to revert to a top address/search bar)

As you swipe on a webpage, the tab bar minimizes into the bottom of the app

Swipe back up or tap at the bottom to make the tab bar reappear

Tap the reload button or pull down from the top of many websites to refresh pages

The same button bar from iOS 14 and earlier is present with either the new bottom bar or classic top bar design

To navigate to a different website or start a new search, tap a website’s URL, swipe up on the Tab Bar > tap +, or swipe on the search bar of your last open tab from right to left

Swipe between Safari tabs

If you only have one Safari page open and swipe from right to left on the Tab Bar, you’ll open a new Start Page, (also works on your last open tab)

Seamlessly swipe between multiple Safari tabs by swiping left and right on the Tab Bar

Tabs, Tab Groups, and Private Browsing

Access Safari Tabs by either tapping the double square icon or simply swiping up on the Tab Bar

You can search Tabs at the top, press/hold + drag Tabs to rearrange them

Add a new Tab in the bottom left with the + icon, or tab Tabs in the bottom middle to customize Tab Groups

Tap a Tab or choose Done in the bottom right corner to leave the Tab view

Another change here is the X to close out Tabs has moved from the top left to the top right

To create a custom Tab Group, tap X Tabs in the bottom middle of the Tabs screen (this is also where Private browsing lives now)

in the bottom middle of the Tabs screen (this is also where Private browsing lives now) Choose New Empty Tab Group or New Tab Group from X Tabs

Name your Tab Group, tap OK

Bookmarks, History, Reading List, and custom Start Page

To access your Bookmarks, History, and Reading List tap the book icon in the bottom menu bar then tap between the three tabs

To customize your Safari Start Page Open an empty Safari page (tap the two square icon > tap the + icon in bottom corner) Swipe to the very bottom and tap Edit



You can reorder the sections, turn them on/off

And a fun option is the ability to set a Start Page background image with iOS 15 (first came with macOS Big Sur)

Extensions

Another handy change coming to Safari for iOS 15/iPadOS 15 is support for extensions.

