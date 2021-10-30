Gurman: New HomePod mini colors to be available this week

During its “Unleashed” event this month, Apple announced that its $99 HomePod mini smart speaker would be available in three new colors sometime in November. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has teased that the new HomePod mini colors will be released sometime “early this week.”

Gurman’s report today corroborates an earlier report from Sam Kohl at AppleTrack. The new HomePod mini colors include orange, yellow, and blue. They join the existing white and space gray colors that have been offered for the HomePod mini since its release last year.

“HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With new vibrant colors, HomePod mini fits in even more places and delivers amazing sound, the power of Siri, and simple and secure smart home controls, all while protecting your privacy.”

More specific details about the colorful new HomePod mini release date remains to be seen. If the rumors from Gurman and AppleTrack pan out, we would expect availability to begin sometime around Monday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 3.

Expect the new HomePod mini colors early this week. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 30, 2021

