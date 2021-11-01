Videos show off new HomePod mini color options, including color-matched braided cable

After Apple released the new MacBook Pro and AirPods 3, the last thing people were expecting to be available was the HomePod mini in new colors. While we still don’t have a release date for the new colors, new videos today showcase them in the real world.

During the “Unleashed” event last month, Apple unveiled new colors for the HomePod mini: blue, orange, and yellow. Unfortunately, it didn’t start to be sold immediately and the company said it would be available in late November.

With that, another question was whether the new colors would come with matching braided cables. Now that the embargo for the new colors of HomePod mini is down, we get a chance of seeing this revamped product before hitting the store.

YouTuber Brian Tong showed all the three new colors of HomePod mini, and they all have matching braided cables. As you can see, these braided cables are the same ones that come with the new 24-inch iMac.

When Apple released that Mac early this year, users were able to combine not only the cable but the keyboard and mouse as well. As of now, Apple still doesn’t sell these colored braided cables as a standalone product, so if you’re planning to get one of them, the cheapest option is to buy any of the new HomePod mini colors.

The speaker features a circular ‘bowl’ design wrapped in mesh fabric. Apple says the HomePod mini combines amazing sound with the smarts of a voice assistant. The speaker emits sound in a 360-degree array. It is powered by the Apple S5 chip.

HomePod mini supports AirPlay 2 multi-room capabilities, so you can fill your house with multiple speakers. When two HomePod minis are close to either other, they automatically form a stereo pair. Recently, Apple updated its software so users can enjoy Lossless quality as well as pair them with the Apple TV 4K. Check below some videos highlighting the new colors of the product.

