This week’s top stories: Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed, M1X MacBook Pro rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially sets is next special event for October 18, iOS 15.0.2 release, last-minute MacBook Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple Event

Apple this week officially confirmed its highly-anticipated October event. The event will take place on Monday, October 18, and will be broadcast live from Apple Park. Apple is teasing the event with the tagline “Unleashed.” which is likely a hint at the new M1X MacBooks that are rumored to be coming.

Apple’s October 18 event will be held at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

iOS 15.0.2 release

Apple is continuing to refine and improve iOS 15 following its release to the public last month. This week, Apple released iOS 15.0.2 to iPhone users everywhere with continued performance improvements and bug fixes.

iOS 15.0.2 specifically focuses on fixing bugs related to MagSafe, AirTag, CarPlay, Photos, and more. You can find the full release notes in our coverage right here.

MacBook Pro rumors

At Monday’s “Unleashed” event, we expect new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to be the stars of the show. Last minute rumors this week indicated that the new machines are set to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for the first time, similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro.

Other last-minute rumors also indicated that the new MacBook Pro models will feature a 1080p webcam, as well as 16GB of RAM as standard.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast

Benjamin and Zac discuss the initial reaction to the Apple Watch Series 7, HomeKit announcements, some TV+ news, and — most importantly — get hyped for the new MacBook Pros coming at the 'Unleashed' Apple event next week.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast

John and Rambo share their bets, hopes, and predictions for Apple's upcoming "Unleashed" event. Will we finally see a new, Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pro, and what other products might make an appearance at the event? Also, SwiftUI backward compatibility, and re-prioritizing projects in preparation for new OS releases.

Apple @ Work Podcast

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

