Apple releases watchOS 8.0.1 with bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 3

Following the release of iOS 15.0.2, Apple on Monday also released watchOS 8.0.1 — the first official update to watchOS 8. Today’s release brings specific bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 users.

The company says watchOS 8.0.1 comes with bug fixes for Apple Watch and highlights two major bugs that had been affecting Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are still supported by the latest version of Apple’s operating system.

According to Apple, watchOS 8.0.1 fixes an issue where the update progress wasn’t properly shown on Series 3. There was also a bug where accessibility settings were unavailable on Series 3 models, which has now been fixed with today’s update. You can check the full release notes below:

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch. – Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

– Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

watchOS 8 was released on September 20 along with iOS 15 and other updates to Apple’s operating systems. The new version of watchOS adds features such as Focus mode, improvements to the Always-on mode, Mindfulness app, new watch faces, AirTag support, and more.

The latest version of watchOS is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later users. You can update your Apple Watch by going to the Watch app on your iPhone and then General > Software Update.

