Apple releasing iOS 15.0.2 with fixes for AirTag, MagSafe, and more

Apple is continuing to refine and improve iOS 15 following its release to the public last month. Apple today is rolling out iOS 15.0.2 to iPhone users everywhere with continued performance improvements and bug fixes. Head below for the full release notes.

The build number of today’s release of iOS 15.0.2 is 19A404. Here are the release notes:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

There have been other bugs reported in iOS 15, including issues with touch screen responsiveness and more. At this point, it’s unclear whether today’s release of iOS 15.0.2 resolves this issue. It’s also unclear if today’s update fixes a bug related to the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display and third-party apps.

iOS 15.0.1 was released to the public on October 1 with a fix for the “Apple Watch Unlock” bug affecting iPhone 13 and Apple Watch users. The update also fixed a bug that caused the Settings app to incorrectly display an alert that storage is full, as well as an Apple Fitness+ bug.

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

Here are the release notes for iPadOS 15.0.2:

The updates also fix security vulnerabilities.

