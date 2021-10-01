Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 with ‘Apple Watch Unlock’ fix on iPhone 13 and more

One week after the release of the iPhone 13 and iOS 15, Apple is rolling out a bug fix update with some notable improvements. iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 are rolling out now with a fix for ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ and more. Head below for the full release notes.

Here’s what Apple says is fixed in today’s release of iOS 15.0.1:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

The most notable fix here is for the Unlock with Apple Watch bug. As we reported last week, Apple acknowledged this issue in a support document and promised that a fix would come soon. Apple said at the time:

Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

There have been other bugs reported in iOS 15, including issues with touch screen responsiveness and more. At this point, it’s unclear whether today’s release of iOS 15.0.1 resolves this issue. It’s also unclear if today’s update fixes a bug related to the iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion display and third-party apps.

You can update your iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

