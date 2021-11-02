Apple Pay continues worldwide expansion, now available in three new countries

Apple Pay is expanding to three new countries. Starting today, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can make payments through Apple’s payment platform.

It’s been a while since 9to5Mac has been covering the imminent launch of Apple Pay in Costa Rica and Colombia. After months of banks preparing the launch of the service, it’s finally available.

In Costa Rica, at least Banco Promerica, BAC Credomatic, and BCR are supporting credit cards through Apple Pay. All these bank apps have been updated over the past few days to bring support to the Apple Wallet.

In Colombia, at least Bancolombia is already supporting Apple’s own payment system, as spotted by Twitter user David Mendes. According to his screenshot, he was able to add a Visa credit card.

In both of these countries, Apple and the banks haven’t yet made an official announcement yet. In Azerbaijan, on the other hand, there are a few banks promoting Apple Pay’s arrival: Kapital Bank with Visa credit cards, ABB, and Unibank Sanin Banking. It’s possible to also add Mastercard credit cards as well.

It’s still unclear whether Apple is not ready to announce that its payment system is already available in these places. For example, Apple Pay arrived in Chile a few weeks ago but the company hasn’t said a thing about availability there.

As we hear from more banks or Apple, we will update the story with all banks and cards available in these countries.

Thanks, Jalil!

Apple Pay artıq Azərbaycandadır!

Əgər siz də Apple markalı ağıllı telefona, saata və Kapital Bank kartına sahibsinizsə alış-verişlərinizi çox rahat və təmassız şəkildə həyata keçirə bilərsiniz.#ApplePay #BirinciBank pic.twitter.com/DdltIuLNAH — Kapital Bank (@KapitalBankOJSC) November 2, 2021

Here’s how to add a card to Apple Pay

Fire up Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Add Credit or Debit Card. If your iTunes & App Store account already has a compatible card on file, iOS will automatically recommend adding it to Apple Pay, if not you’ll need to either take a snapshot of your card, or enter it manually. Depending on your bank, you’ll need to verify via phone, SMS, or e-mail. Most large banks will send you an SMS verification code, while others may require you to call the bank to verify your identity. This process can be immediate, or sometimes take several days to complete depending on your bank. Once verification is complete, you’re all set up! Now you’ll be able to tap your iPhone at any store, restaurant, or gas station that accepts contactless payments, use it in apps, on the web, or send/receive money from friends or family through iMessage.

@MacRumors @9to5mac Apple Pay officially launches in Colombia with Bancolombia. Oficialmente Bancolombia lanza Apple Pay en Colombia 🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/c21ELSLw21 — David Mendez Lopez (@DaveMendezL) November 2, 2021

