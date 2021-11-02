Former Apple design chief Jony Ive to appear at ‘Wired’ event next week

Apple’s former chief design officer Jony Ive is set to make a rare public interview appearance next week. Wired announced today that Ive will sit down with Anna Wintour on November 9 “to discuss his new endeavors, priorities, the very nature of creativity, ideas, and the future of design as he sees it.”

In 2019, Jony Ive departed Apple after more than 20 years to form his own independent design firm called LoveFrom. Since then, we have not heard much from Apple’s storied design executive. Ive delivered a speech during the California College of the Arts commencement earlier this year, and penned a piece in the WSJ Magazine remembering his final days with Steve Jobs.

Ive’s sitdown interview with Anna Wintour comes as part of Wired‘s “RE:WIRED” event taking placed next week.

On November 9 at 12:30 pm ET, Jony Ive will sit down with Anna Wintour to discuss his new endeavors, priorities, the very nature of creativity, ideas, and the future of design as he sees it.

You can learn more and sign up for the event right here on the Wired website.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: