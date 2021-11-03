Concept: How Apple could turn the polishing cloth into the next iPod socks

The Apple polishing cloth is this year’s big hit. Heck, it’s backordered up to 12 weeks. And yet it’s just a piece of gray cloth. So, what if Apple were to take the marketing success they’re seeing with this polishing cloth and make something a bit more fun? Remember iPod socks? Those are the right model for making something a bit more interesting and desirable.

First off, Apple should make colorful polishing cloths. I can see five key colors that make a lot of sense: blue, green, orange, pink, and yes (product) red. I’d also like to see them make a black version that’s reminiscent of the ones they used to ship with iPhones.

These new colors would join the existing light gray option. It wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Apple to sell each cloth separately. It would be an unnecessary addition of a bunch of new SKUs. But if there are three different options, that’s not too complicated.

All five of the new colors could be sold together in a single pack for $99. Back in the day, iPod socks came in a single box of several colors. The polishing cloth is a perfect candidate for that same model. Sell a slightly thicker box of five fun polishing cloths nicely organized together. Friends and family could swap and share them. You could even color-code polishing cloths to specific devices.

The polishing cloth would make a great (product) red item. It would be included in the five-pack, but Apple would still donate some of the proceeds to the foundation to fight AIDs in Africa. This particular cloth could have a second embossed logo for the RED foundation opposite the Apple logo.

What do you think about these ideas for Apple’s polishing cloth? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: