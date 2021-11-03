Concept: How Apple could turn the polishing cloth into the next iPod socks

- Nov. 3rd 2021 6:41 am PT

The Apple polishing cloth is this year’s big hit. Heck, it’s backordered up to 12 weeks. And yet it’s just a piece of gray cloth. So, what if Apple were to take the marketing success they’re seeing with this polishing cloth and make something a bit more fun? Remember iPod socks? Those are the right model for making something a bit more interesting and desirable.

First off, Apple should make colorful polishing cloths. I can see five key colors that make a lot of sense: blue, green, orange, pink, and yes (product) red. I’d also like to see them make a black version that’s reminiscent of the ones they used to ship with iPhones.

These new colors would join the existing light gray option. It wouldn’t make a ton of sense for Apple to sell each cloth separately. It would be an unnecessary addition of a bunch of new SKUs. But if there are three different options, that’s not too complicated.

All five of the new colors could be sold together in a single pack for $99. Back in the day, iPod socks came in a single box of several colors. The polishing cloth is a perfect candidate for that same model. Sell a slightly thicker box of five fun polishing cloths nicely organized together. Friends and family could swap and share them. You could even color-code polishing cloths to specific devices.

The polishing cloth would make a great (product) red item. It would be included in the five-pack, but Apple would still donate some of the proceeds to the foundation to fight AIDs in Africa. This particular cloth could have a second embossed logo for the RED foundation opposite the Apple logo.

What do you think about these ideas for Apple’s polishing cloth? Let us know in the comments below!

