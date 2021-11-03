Netatmo announces HomeKit compatible CO detector

Smart home company Netatmo has announced an upcoming HomeKit-compatible CO detector, joining its existing smoke alarm and indoor air quality monitor. The company also makes a wide range of other smart home devices.

The Netatmo Smart Carbon Monoxide Alarm looks out for your safety day and night.

It measures, in real time, the levels of carbon monoxide, which is an invisible, odourless and potentially fatal gas. If your home has any fuel-burning appliances (boiler, fireplace, gas cooker, etc.), the Netatmo Carbon Monoxide Alarm will monitor the carbon monoxide particles emitted by these appliances …

As with dumb detectors, there’s a loud built-in siren, but the carbon monoxide detector also sends notifications in the app.

French smart home company Netatmo has unveiled a surprise product, their very own Smart Carbon Monoxide Alarm […] Happily, as with most of their product lineup, this new device is compatible with Apple HomeKit, with Google and Amazon Alexa not being mentioned in this instance. “What is carbon monoxide, and why should I be concerned about it?”, might be the first question some people ask. Carbon monoxide is responsible for a lot of deaths in the home, many of which could be avoided with either properly functioning and maintained equipment. [Potential CO risks arise with] gas-powered immersion heaters, gas ovens and gas fires. Proper ventilation, and of course, CO sensors are also a good way to let you know when there’s a potential for Carbon monoxide in the air you’re breathing […] The sensor features a wall-mounted design, with a simple button on the front, and icons corresponding to colour LEDs on the top of the device, that is encircled (…ensquared?) by a grille that allows for the intake and sample of the surrounding air, in order to detect any traces of carbon monoxide. The built-in siren is capable of reaching 85dB, whilst the built-in battery will last on average up to 10 years before the whole unit would need to be replaced. Buying a new device may seem odd, but this is standard and recommended for both CO and smoke alarms, regardless of whether they’re dumb or smart.

If you’re wondering why you might need a HomeKit compatible CO detector, this would allow it to trigger automations, such as switching all lights to maximum brightness to assist in an evacuation. It can also alert you when you’re not at home, so you can warn family members to stay out of the home.

Those in the UK and mainland Europe can pre-order it today, with delivery from November 16, but there’s as yet no date for US availability.

You can see it in the installation video below.

