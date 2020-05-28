Netatmo upgrades its HomeKit Smart Outdoor Security Camera/Light with powerful siren

Netatmo is out today with a new version of its HomeKit Outdoor Security Camera that adds a built-in Siren to the device. Other features include an integrated security light and options to record video to a microSD card or a Dropbox account.

Netatmo announced the new hardware in a blog post today. The newest HomeKit device from the company is an overall minor update from the existing Smart Outdoor Camera, it’s really just the addition of the built-in Siren. But that could certainly be a valuable addition for many looking to improve the security of their homes.

The Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren has a 105-dB alarm along with the great features of its predecessor like HomeKit support, motion-based security light, microSD card slot, 1080p resolution, and ability to record footage directly a Dropbox account or via FTP (no subscription).

Here’s how the new Siren works:

When a person or vehicle enters your property/home, you immediately receive an alert and video on your smartphone. If it’s an intruder, you can scare them away by triggering your security Camera’s alarm through the Netatmo app.

I’ve been using three of the standard Smart Outdoor Cameras for about a month now and have been impressed with them. They have a great clean aesthetic, are easy to install (hardwired) were easy to get set up in the Home app, have solid video quality at 1080p, and have worked consistently.

Keep in mind there’s no HomeKit Secure Video support here yet, but that could arrive in the future.

The Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren will be available today for preorder priced at $349. The standard model without the siren retails for $299 (sometimes less on Amazon).

Notably, we’re still eagerly awaiting Netatmo’s HomeKit supported Smart Video Doorbell. If you’re looking to pick one up right now, be sure to check out our review of the Yobi B3 HomeKit doorbell that feels like the best option on the market right now.

