Apple offering $10 Daily Cash promo for using Apple Card Family feature

Apple is running an Apple Card promo this month encouraging users to take advantage of Apple Card Family for sharing with friends and family members. Apple says that if you add a new Apple Card user to your account, they’ll receive $10 Daily Cash when they make their first purchase.

In an email to Apple Card users, Apple detailed the promotion:

Apple Card Family lets you share the great features and benefits of Apple Card with anyone you call family. Add a new Apple Card user to your account by November 30, 2021, and they’ll receive $10 Daily Cash from us when they make their first purchase with Apple Card within 30 days. Daily Cash is stored on your Apple Cash card in Wallet and can be spent like real cash with Apple Pay or transferred to a bank account.

Apple Card Family was announced at Apple’s special event earlier this year in April, and it allows users to share their Apple Card via Family Sharing. Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group.

Apple also explains that Apple Card Family makes it easy for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together.

Are you planning to add a user to your Apple Card so they can unlock this promo? Let us know down in the comments! Full terms below.

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card users who are added to an Apple Card Family account from November 4, 2021, to November 30, 2021, and the new user must make a purchase within 30 days of being added to the Apple Card Family account. Users added before November 4, 2021, and after November 30, 2021, do not qualify. Not valid for existing Apple Card users who merge their Apple Card accounts to become Co-Owners with other existing Apple Card users. Each Apple Card Family account is eligible to allow maximum five (5) people to redeem offer. Limit one offer per natural person per unique Apple Card account. $10 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after qualifying purchase has posted to your Apple Card account. A return of a purchase on which you earned $10 Daily Cash bonus may result in a $10 Daily Cash adjustment charge to your account. An additional purchase made during the offer period will qualify you for re-fulfillment of the $10 Daily Cash bonus, but re-fulfillment may be delayed. Changes to your account status during the offer period may delay the fulfillment of your Daily Cash bonus. An Apple Cash card is required for the accumulation of Daily Cash. Participants under 18 on Apple Card Family accounts must have the family organizer of their Apple Cash Family set up their own Apple Cash card. If you do not have an Apple Cash account, Daily Cash can be applied as a credit on account Owner’s statement balance by contacting Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details. If we determine that you have engaged in or plan to engage in abuse or gaming in connection with this offer, you will not be eligible for this offer.

