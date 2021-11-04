Thursday’s best deals: B&H early holiday Apple sale, M1 iMac Amazon low, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by an early Apple holiday sale going live at B&H. That’s alongside Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returning to the Amazon low and this Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip set at $69. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H’s early holiday Apple sale takes $149 off M1 iPad Pro

B&H today is launching its new Holiday Head Start sale as a way to help shoppers avoid the 2021 Black Friday rush with some enticing discounts before Thanksgiving week. Alongside rotating deals on photography gadgets and the like, you’ll find deep discounts on the latest Apple releases, popular Bose headphones, and more. Most notably, B&H is giving shoppers another chance to score the best prices of the year on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, taking off as much as $149 across various storage capacities in the lineup, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings. While these match our previous offers, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for only the second time and notable savings across the lot of $99 or more.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS, with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s, of course, alongside an M1 chip to power the experience, which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returns to Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac for $1,250. Down from $1,299, you’re looking at a return to the Amazon low on this configuration while matching our last mention from September at $49 off.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood and a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there are six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage.

This Philips Hue Lightstrip starter kit is $69

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $69. Typically you’d pay more like $110 for this package, with today’s offer taking $41 off in order to deliver a new all-time low ($16 under our previous September mention).

Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

