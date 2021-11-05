Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Survivor: Protect your iPhone 13 w/ Survivors new MagSafe collection and enter to win the iPhone 13 Pro.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Peloton says Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature is hurting its ability to gain subscribers
- Apple is dropping its mask mandate at some retail stores starting tomorrow
- Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup now up to $200 off with this pre-paid promotion
- Apple’s iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folios now on sale from $98 (Save up to $101)
- GoPro’s all-new HERO10 Black sees very first discount to $449 (Save $51)
- 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Blair:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!d
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.