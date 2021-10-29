9to5Rewards: Win the new iPhone 13 Pro from Survivor [Giveaway]

The 9to5Rewards iPhone 13 giveaway is finally here! Readers can now enter to win Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and shop some of our favourite cases for the new devices. Head below for a better look at the new MagSafe collection from Survivor, and enter the giveaway:

Sustainable Protection for iPhone 13

Readers that have upgraded to one of Apple’s new devices can get reliable (and eco-friendly) protection from Survivor, for every model of the iPhone 13. Each of the four new case designs from Survivor are made from recycled materials to help protect more than just your device.

Survivor’s new collection deploys a shock-absorbing parametric technology, engineered to provide top tier protection for your device on serious impacts up to 20ft. In addition to keeping your device safe, Survivor’s latest collection offers users defense against harmful germs and bacteria. Survivor’s antimicrobial materials prevent up to 99% bacteria and won’t wash off or wear down from everyday use. Check out the full collection.

How to enter:

For your chance to win iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Survivor’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to follow 9to5Mac on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Nov. 26, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple iphone 13 pro

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: