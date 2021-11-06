Controller for HomeKit adds new maintenance features for HomeKit troubleshooting

- Nov. 6th 2021 11:25 am PT

Controller for HomeKit has become a useful tool as your use of HomeKit grows. I’ve found the backup tool to be an integral part of ensuring I am never in a situation I need to rebuild from scratch. A new feature added in version 5.4 aims to help identify, understand and solve the most common issues in HomeKit setups.

Low Battery

The low battery view in Controller for HomeKit gives you an overview of your battery-powered HomeKit Accessories. The app keeps track of the battery levels and lets you if they get too low. You can set a threshold on which you can be alerted as well.

Manage Siri automations

With iOS 15, Siri can create Automations for you in HomeKit in new ways. You can “Hey Siri, turn the lights off in the living room in 15 minutes”. However, in situations where Siri doesn’t get it quite right or you need to cancel the timer, the maintenance view in Controller for HomeKit shows you all your Automations created by Siri in one place so that you can easily track them.

Miscellaneous troubleshooting

Version 5.4 of Controller for HomeKit can also help you with quite a number of miscellaneous HomeKit items as well. Included in the list for version 5.4:

  • Unresponsive Accessories
  • Blocked Accessories
  • Accessories in the default room
  • Accessories without a HomeKit Code
  • Duplicate Serial Numbers in devices
  • Duplicate name troubleshooting
  • Lapsed Timers
  • Inactive Automations
  • Automations with invalid configuration
  • Apple-exclusive or empty Scenes
  • Empty Rooms and Zones

Controller for HomeKit can be downloaded on The App Store.

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.
