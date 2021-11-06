Controller for HomeKit adds new maintenance features for HomeKit troubleshooting

Controller for HomeKit has become a useful tool as your use of HomeKit grows. I’ve found the backup tool to be an integral part of ensuring I am never in a situation I need to rebuild from scratch. A new feature added in version 5.4 aims to help identify, understand and solve the most common issues in HomeKit setups.

Low Battery

The low battery view in Controller for HomeKit gives you an overview of your battery-powered HomeKit Accessories. The app keeps track of the battery levels and lets you if they get too low. You can set a threshold on which you can be alerted as well.

Manage Siri automations

With iOS 15, Siri can create Automations for you in HomeKit in new ways. You can “Hey Siri, turn the lights off in the living room in 15 minutes”. However, in situations where Siri doesn’t get it quite right or you need to cancel the timer, the maintenance view in Controller for HomeKit shows you all your Automations created by Siri in one place so that you can easily track them.

Miscellaneous troubleshooting

Version 5.4 of Controller for HomeKit can also help you with quite a number of miscellaneous HomeKit items as well. Included in the list for version 5.4:

Unresponsive Accessories

Blocked Accessories

Accessories in the default room

Accessories without a HomeKit Code

Duplicate Serial Numbers in devices

Duplicate name troubleshooting

Lapsed Timers

Inactive Automations

Automations with invalid configuration

Apple-exclusive or empty Scenes

Empty Rooms and Zones

Controller for HomeKit can be downloaded on The App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: