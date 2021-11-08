Apple to accept App Store Connect submissions through the holiday season, forgoing traditional shutdown

- Nov. 8th 2021 8:21 am PT

Apple has traditionally shut down the App Store Connect platform for a week during the holiday season. This year, however, Apple is forgoing that practice and has announced that it will “continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays.”

In a post on the Apple Developer website today, Apple said that developers should still plan to send time-sensitive submissions early, because reviews will take longer to complete during the holiday season, particularly around Christmas and Thanksgiving.

This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

This marks the first time Apple has kept the App Store Connect platform open through the busy holiday season. Last year, for example, Apple shut down App Store Connect from December 23 through December 27. When App Store Connect is shut down, developers can’t submit new apps or updates for review.

