Wikipedia now accepting donations via Apple Pay on its website

The popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia recently updated its website with a small but great new feature for iOS and macOS users. Wikipedia is finally accepting Apple Pay as a payment method on its website, making it easier for users to send donations to the non-profit organization.

As noted by Nikolaj Hansen-Turton on Twitter, there’s now an Apple Pay button right next to the credit card and PayPal options when sending a donation. With just a few taps, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can choose an amount and pay using the cards stored in the Apple Wallet app.

Wikipedia is a non-profit project of the Wikimedia Foundation that doesn’t charge users. To keep Wikipedia alive, the organization is always asking for donations from those who access the website.

We’re a non-profit that depends on donations to stay online and thriving, but 98% of our readers don’t give; they simply look the other way. If everyone who reads Wikipedia gave just a little, we could keep Wikipedia thriving for years to come. The price of a cup of coffee is all we ask. […] Wikipedia is a place to learn, not a place for advertising. The heart and soul of Wikipedia is a community of people working to bring you unlimited access to reliable, neutral information.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Pay option is still being gradually rolled out to users worldwide, so you may not be able to find it right now, depending on your current location. For more information, check the donations page on the Wikipedia website.

After years of me requesting, @Wikipedia has added Apple Pay support! pic.twitter.com/eOKstet9Gq — Nikolaj Hansen-Turton (@nikolajht) November 9, 2021

