Stacktrace Podcast 161: “One big data transformation engine”

Rambo longs to get back to UI development, John releases a new open source project, and the two embark on part one of their deep dive into Swift’s new concurrency system. Also, organizing devices, and mechanical keyboards.

Sponsored by Shortcut: The project management tool built specifically for software development teams. Start your extended two-month free trial at shortcut.com/sundell

Sponsored by RevenueCat: RevenueCat makes it easy to build and manage in-app purchases on iOS, Android, and the web. Learn more.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: