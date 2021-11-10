Stacktrace Podcast 161: “One big data transformation engine”

Rambo longs to get back to UI development, John releases a new open source project, and the two embark on part one of their deep dive into Swift’s new concurrency system. Also, organizing devices, and mechanical keyboards.

