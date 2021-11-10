Stacktrace Podcast 161: “One big data transformation engine”

Rambo longs to get back to UI development, John releases a new open source project, and the two embark on part one of their deep dive into Swift’s new concurrency system. Also, organizing devices, and mechanical keyboards.
Sponsored by Shortcut: The project management tool built specifically for software development teams. Start your extended two-month free trial at shortcut.com/sundell
Sponsored by RevenueCat: RevenueCat makes it easy to build and manage in-app purchases on iOS, Android, and the web. Learn more.
Hosts
Links
- Swift by Sundell episode with Christian Selig
- CollectionConcurrencyKit
- The new, concurrent version of Publish
- Async sequences and streams
- Sketch
- NSXPCConnection
- Swift’s concurrency system
- The WIP MultipeerKit concurrency implementation
- Adding pull-to-refresh to a SwiftUI List using async/await
- Making URLSession’s async APIs backward compatible
- Task
- An example of running async unit tests on Linux
- Keychron K2
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel