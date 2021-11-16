What’s new in iOS 15.2 beta 3? Macro mode tweaks, Apple Arcade, more

Update: Now available to public beta testers as well.

iOS 15.2 beta 3 is now available to developers, and the update continues to bring new refinements and features to iPhone users. Today’s new release includes more tweaks to the Macro feature on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, new promotions for Apple Arcade, and more.

According to Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.2 beta 3, today’s update allows users to rename and delete tags in the Reminders application in bulk. We’re still learning more details here, but Apple explains: “Tags can now be bulk renamed and deleted.”

Apple Arcade

With iOS 15.2 beta 3, Apple now highlights when a game is from Apple Arcade in Spotlight when users search for it. For instance, if you search for “Cut the Rope” using Spotlight Search on your iPhone and iPad, you’ll see a new Apple Arcade logo alongside the result.

This is a small tweak but presumably one that is meant to promote games that are available through Apple Arcade.

Macro mode

Meanwhile, Apple continues to make tweaks to the Macro mode toggle and experience on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices. With iOS 15.1 last month, Apple added a new “Auto Macro” toggle to the Settings app, and with iOS 15.2 beta 2 last week, it added a dedicated Macro mode icon to the Camera app itself.

Now, Apple has added a new “Macro Control” toggle to the Settings application. “Show Camera control for automatically switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos,” Apple explains. So when you have this toggle enabled, you’ll see the dedicated Macro mode icon in the Camera app.

When will iOS 15.2 be released to the public?

With Apple seemingly switching to a weekly cycle for new iOS 15.2 beta releases, and focusing on smaller tweaks and changes, we expect the update to be released to the public sooner rather than later, perhaps sometime this month at the earliest.

If you spot any other changes in the iOS 15.2 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: