Apple Music app arrives on LG smart TVs

A little over a year ago, the Apple Music app made its debut on Samsung smart TVs. It appears the exclusivity period is up as today the Apple Music app is also rolling out to the LG smart TV App Store.

This means Apple Music subscribers ($9.99/mo) can now stream their entire music library, playlists, radio stations and more directly from their (compatible) LG smart TV, without the need for an Apple TV or other add-on console.

The interface and general user experience is very close to what Apple TV owners get on tvOS, with an elegant tab bar navigation scheme.

The complete Apple Music experience appears to be supported as far as content breadth is concerned, including full library access, editorial and algorithmic playlists, and music videos too. The LG app also supports Apple Music realtime lyrics, so you can follow along with the full lyrics experience on the Now Playing screen.

It’s unclear if this app supports the most advanced audio formats, like Dolby Atmos or Lossless. These features generally require a lot of processing power, beyond the capabilities of smart TV processors. If you want these features on the TV, you should use a connected Apple TV box for the highest-quality possible music experience.

Exact model compatibility with the various generations of LG TV is also unknown at this time. The easiest way to find out is to go to the app store on your LG TV and search for ‘Apple Music’.

