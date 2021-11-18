Belkin launches new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger with Apple Watch fast charge support, more

- Nov. 18th 2021 10:23 am PT

0

One of the big changes with the Apple Watch Series 7 is support for faster charging, as long as you’re using the correct accessories. This week, however, Belkin has taken the wraps of the first third-party accessory to support Apple Watch Series 7 fast charging with its new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe.

Belkin’s new 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe features a narrow, rectangular design. There’s a built-in MagSafe charging puck that can recharge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W of power, plus a separate Qi charger for your AirPods in the middle.

Finally, on the far right-hand side is a built-in Apple Watch charging puck that can take advantage of full Apple Watch Series 7 charging speeds. Apple says that with fast charge, your Apple Watch Series 7 battery level can go from 0-80% in about 45 minutes.

You also get a dedicated 40W power adapter in the box with Belkin’s new 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe. It is available to order now from the Belkin website for $149.99.

But that’s not the only new product introduced by Belkin today. The company also veiled a new BoostCharge Pro Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch. As noted by the Verge, this is essentially an Apple Watch charging stand with a built-in charging puck that supports fast charging.

Belkin explains:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster.* Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or Nightstand mode. Modern minimalist design brings a stylish accent to any space. From desktop to hotel nightstand, it’s compact enough to take anywhere. A 1.2M USB-C cable with intuitive cable management lets you charge while keeping your space clutter-free

It retails for $59.95 and does not include a charging brick in the box. What do you think of Belkin’s new accessories? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Belkin

Belkin

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.