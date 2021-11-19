‘Ted Lasso’ cast members attend Q&A at The Grove Apple Store, opening today

Jason Sudeikis and other Ted Lasso cast members have attended a Q&A event at The Grove, the LA Apple Store opening today.

Apple says that the store, which originally opened in 2002, is now twice the size and has been “entirely reimagined” …

CEO Tim Cook said that the evening was “unforgettable,” but the Q&A itself hasn’t yet been shared.

Apple’s announcement mostly reiterated the awards won by the show.

Cast members of Apple’s multi-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” attended a special Q&A event today at Apple’s newest retail location at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA ahead of its opening to the public tomorrow. The event takes place on the heels of “Ted Lasso” making history as the most Emmy Award-nominated freshman comedy series and landing seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series […] In addition to the Emmy Award honors, the first season of “Ted Lasso” has also been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; a Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards for Sudeikis; and the Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series. “Ted Lasso” is also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has picked up nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guilds and critics groups […] Star, creator and executive producer Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), executive producer Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent, writer) and Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas) sat down at Apple The Grove for a conversation moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Cook tweeted a couple of photos from the event.

An unforgettable evening with @JasonSudeikis and the cast of @TedLasso! Thank you for spending time with us in our beautiful new store, Apple The Grove, ahead of our grand opening tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2J0QtVqSE1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 19, 2021

The company also threw in a plug for the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 13, though the photo walk is predictably already fully booked.

The brand-new store […] will open its doors to the public on Friday, November 19, serving as an entirely reimagined destination for the LA community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support and participate in free Today at Apple sessions, including Photo Walks. In time for the holiday season, participants at The Grove can register to take a festive walk familiarizing themselves with iPhone 13 Pro features, including how to take stunning macro photos using the Ultra Wide camera, record video with Cinematic mode, and shoot with all-new Photographic Styles.

You may find the walk available at other stores.

