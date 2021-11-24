Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $90, Beats Studio Buds $100, Satechi 30% off sale, more

We’re now halfway through Thanksgiving week, and new gear has joined the ongoing Black Friday Apple MagSafe sale. That’s alongside a doorbuster of a discount on the Beats Studio Buds at $100 and this Satechi up to 30% off holiday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack joins the official accessory sale

Continuing the Apple MagSafe Black Friday sale that went live earlier in the week, Amazon is now offering the official MagSafe Battery Pack for $90. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at only the second Amazon discount and an all-around rare offer on the recent addition to the accessory lineup.

Serving as a perfect companion to your new iPhone 13 or existing iPhone 12, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on the go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Simply Mac – up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)

13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1,299)

14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1,999)

16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2,499)

24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1,299)

27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1,799)

Beats Studio Buds see Black Friday discount to $100

The Black Friday Beats deals are now going live as Amazon is offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $100 in all three styles. Delivering a new all-time low, you’d normally pay $150 with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings while beating our previous mention by $30.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the some of latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review.

Satechi launches up to 30% off holiday sale

Among all of the other holiday-worthy discounts, today Satechi is joining the ranks with its own Black Friday sale. On top of already marked down items, you’ll be able to save up to 30% off across the brand’s entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and other gear. Across the board, you’re looking at either entirely new all-time lows or matches of the best prices yet with rare markdowns on new releases and much more. Shop the full selection of discounts in our coverage right here for all of the best ways to save.

Roborock deals up to 42% off

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

