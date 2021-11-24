Best MacBook Black Friday 2021 deals: M1 MacBook Air $149 off, M1 iMac, more

Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving week is under way, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday Mac deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Mac Black Friday deals.

Black Friday is now live at various retailers

With Black Friday 2021 spanning the entire week ahead of November 27, the shopping event is already live with a collection of discounts. That includes aggressive promotions over at Amazon, where you’ll find a new batch of discounts every morning at 3 a.m. Of course, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy are all bringing their own sales to your attention this week as well.

Kicking things off for Black Friday, we’re now seeing some notable M1 MacBook Air price cuts leading the way on the Mac side of the Apple deals. Taking $149 off, you’re looking at one of the best discounts of the season. And with availability going in and out of stock due to shortages, locking in savings now could be the difference between putting a new M1 machine under the tree or not.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains of the M1 chip in its most portable form factor with a lightweight build that’s centered around a 13-inch Retina display. Ideal for taking to class, the office, or just working from the couch, you’re looking at all-day battery life that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 512GB of storage that’s supplemented by 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Save on desktop Macs, too

Over on the desktop side of things, Amazon is now carrying over the Black Friday savings to the latest 24-inch M1 iMac. Delivering as much as $50 savings across several different models, several of which are on sale for some of the very first times, you’ll find prices starting at $1,249. These are all either matching our previous mentions or marking new all-time lows at $1 less as well.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated models also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick.

M1 Pro MacBook discounted expected for Black Friday

As for deals we’re expecting to see go live later on in Thanksgiving week, the new M1 Pro MacBooks should be getting in on the savings. With at least $100 discounts to be had, new all-time lows will likely drop come Black Friday proper, if not before.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Get all of the details right here.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: