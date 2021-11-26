Best Black Friday 2021 Apple Deals: M1 iPad Pro $250 off, AirPods 3 hit $150, more

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2021 Apple deals and more.

Black Friday launches at every major retailer

As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Black Friday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.

Apple Black Friday deals

Headlining all of the best Apple deals, you can now score AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case at $159. That’s down from the $249 price tag that these launched with earlier this fall and down to a new all-time low.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date across the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $250 off select models. You’ll find everything from entry-level configurations starting at $750 to higher-end cellular models and more with the full savings. Our top pick is the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Pro, which drops to $800. Down from $899, this is matching the all-time low set only twice before.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.

Hyper Black Friday Sale

Hyper, well-known for its Apple-centric USB-C hubs and chargers is having its Big Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) including new products like the Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub which works with all previous and new MacBook from 2016 to 2021.

60% OFF – HyperDrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Usual $129.99 / Now $49.99)

50% OFF – HyperDriv60W USB-C Power hub for Nintendo Switch, iPad, MacBook (Usual $99.99 / Now $49.99)

40% OFF – HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (Usual $49.99 / Now $29.99)

50% OFF – HyperJuice 18W Lightning + USB-C Battery for iPhone and USB-C devices

10,000mAh (Now $29.99) and 15,000mAh (Now $39.99)

60% OFF – UV-C LED Sterilizing Products

UV-C 40X LED Sterilizing Box (Usual $299.99 / Now $129.99)

UV-C 20X LED Sterilizing Wand (Usual $139.99 / Now $49.99)

Best Google/Android Black Friday deals

Over on the Google front, nearly all of the Nest speakers, smart displays, and cameras have gone on sale in honor of Black Friday. This most notably includes the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50, which is marking an all-time low at 50% off. With a 7-inch display and all of the usual Assistant features, the latest Nest Hub also features Soli Sleep Sensing for monitoring overnight wellness. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:

Simply Mac – Up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more

The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.

13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)

13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1299)

14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1999)

16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2499)

24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1299)

27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1799)

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Roborock deals up to 42% off

This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off of its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

(Reg. $950) Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

(Reg. $650) Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

(Reg. $430) Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

(Reg. $380) Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

(Reg. $750) Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

