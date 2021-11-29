9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best accessories you need for your Mac

While iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch are definitely some of the most desired devices for the holiday season, it can also be a great time to buy a new Mac. Whether you’re about to get your first Mac or even if you already have one, check out our list of the best accessories that will enhance your Mac experience.

Magic Trackpad

The built-in trackpads in MacBooks are certainly one of the best qualities of Apple’s laptops, but if you have an iMac or even a Mac mini, you can still have the same experience with Magic Trackpad.

With this giant wireless trackpad, users can easily reproduce multi-touch gestures such as precise pinch-to-zoom and smooth scrolling, not to mention the pressure force sensors that enable even more features in macOS. The trackpad has a rechargeable battery, and it comes with a Lightning to USB-C cable. Although the accessory is expensive, it can be really useful for some tasks like editing pictures and videos.

Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

The regular price of the Magic Trackpad is $129, but you can find it at a lower price on Amazon.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Despite all the problems Apple has had with MacBook keyboards in the past, the company’s Magic Keyboard offers a great balance between a compact design and a great typing experience.

This year, the Magic Keyboard has been redesigned with built-in Touch ID for the first time – which means you can securely authenticate your Mac wirelessly through the keyboard (requires a Mac with M1 chip or later). Just like Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard also has a rechargeable battery and comes with a Lightning to USB-C cable.

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.¹ It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.

You can find Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $149. However, if you don’t have a Mac with M1 chip, Apple also sells a cheaper version of the Magic Keyboard without Touch ID for just $99.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Sometimes you buy a Mac with less storage than you really need, and unfortunately there’s no way to upgrade the hardware in these situations. Luckily, if you need some extra storage, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of the best options available.

Available in three colors and with up to 2TB of storage, this external SSD lets you store pretty much anything you want – or you can use it as a Time Machine backup. With transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s and a USB-C cable, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of those must-have accessories for Mac users.

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

It costs from $79.99 to $279.99, but you can find the 1TB version for just $109.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

One of the most important things to have at home (especially if you work there) is a reliable internet connection, but internet speed is not everything – you also need to have good coverage.

Wireless equipment can be quite expensive. But if you want to enhance your Wi-Fi connection without spending a lot, the Linksys WHW0303 is one of the best options available. Linksys WHW0303 is a Wi-Fi Mesh system that creates a single strong wireless network based on multiple routers connected simultaneously.

This version supports Wi-Fi AC and even works with Apple HomeKit, which lets users manage the router through the Home app.

Easy to set up and designed to fit anywhere, Velop brings ultra-fast, full-strength mesh WiFi to your home in minutes. Featuring Intelligent Mesh technology and a sleek, modular design, the Velop mesh WiFi system spreads strong WiFi through any kind of home.

You can buy a kit with three Linksys WHW0303 routers for just $286.99.

Mujjo Sleeve for MacBook

Mujjo creates some of the best leather accessories for iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. And if you have a MacBook, you’ll want to protect it properly to avoid scratches or even accidents.

With Mujjo’s leather Sleeve, you can take your MacBook anywhere without worrying about damages. Besides its high-quality leather, the Mujjo Sleeve is also very sleek and it has storage compartments for documents or even cards. More importantly, it fits both the 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, as well as the 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Crafted out of a unique combination of felt and vegetable-tanned leather, this sleeve has been designed to securely carry the all-new 14″ MacBook Pro, 13″ MacBook Pro, 13″ MacBook Air, iPad Pro 12.9. Praised by leading style blogs including Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, and Design Milk

You can find the Mujjo Sleeve for MacBook with prices starting at $69.95 on Amazon.

Anker USB-C Hub

While the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have multiple ports, including HDMI and SD card reader, other MacBooks (such as the MacBook Air or previous MacBook Pro models) have only a few USB-C connections.

For those who need more than just USB-C ports, the Anker USB-C Hub brings everything you need in a single adapter. You’ll get one USB-C input, two USB 3.0, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and two HDMI ports with 4K 60Hz support. And of course, it connects to your Mac via a single high-speed USB-C cable.

Equipped with a USB-C port, 2 USB-A data ports, 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader, giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port. Measuring just 4.65 × 2.17 inches and weighing less than 4 oz, PowerExpand fits easily into your bag or pocket for effortless portability. Travel pouch included.

The regular price of the Anker USB-C Hub is $80, but you can find it on Amazon for $67.99.

Are there other Mac accessories that you think are essential? Let us know in the comments section below.

