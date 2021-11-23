9to5Mac Gift Guide: Must-have Apple accessories for your devices

With the holiday shopping season already in full swing, it can be challenging to shop for someone who already has all of the latest Apple gadgets. Thankfully, that’s where accessories come in. From very cheap products to some more expensive ones, you can find something for an iPhone, iPad, or even Mac user with no problem. And, trust me, they would love to get any one of these accessories.

20W Power brick for iPhone or iPad

Ever since Apple decided to remove the power brick accessory from the iPhone box, this is a product many users are always willing to buy. With the ability to fast charge an iPhone battery 50% in 30 minutes, it’s also perfect for any other product that uses a USB-C port, such as the HomePod mini or the iPad.

Apple says:

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

You can find it here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter

Talking about gifts people always need and are losing all the time, the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is a great example of a cheap but often requested accessory from users.

This adapter lets you connect devices that use a 3.5mm audio plug to your Lightning products, such as the iPhone. With it, any 3.5mm headphone you have can be used with your iPhone again.

You can find it here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

2m USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to Lightning cables

Cables, cables, cables. If you can make it through this holiday season without any new USB-C cable, good for you. But if you need one or know someone that also needs one, make sure to buy a 2m cable.

Of course, you can find third-party options that are longer, but Apple offers you a great size of cable without overpricing it. You can use these cables to connect to your Mac, iPhone, or iPad with different power bricks.

And if you love to text in bed with your phone charging, a 2m USB-C to Lightning cable is the go-to product.

You can find the 2m USB-C to USB-C cable here at Apple’s Amazon official store and the 2m USB-C to Lightning cable here.

MagSafe Battery Pack

Another product that can be amazing for your friend that loves to travel is the MagSafe Battery Pack. As of now, this is one of the best accessories to give that extra juice for your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

And even though the iPhone 13 line has an overall better battery life compared to the previous model, believe me when I say people would love to feel comfortable enough to shoot many Cinematic mode videos or take hundreds of photos without the need to check the battery percentage.

You can find it here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

MagSafe Duo Charger

Talking about friends that love to travel, having a MagSafe Duo on the go is amazing. With it, you can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, or your AirPods and Apple Watch, without the need for a chunky charging accessory.

Personally, I love using one of Nomad’s charging base stations that can power my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, but when I saw 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito with his MagSafe Duo charger, I knew that I needed to buy one for myself this holiday season.

9to5Mac’s Chance Miller also shared his thoughts about this accessory:

The clever folding design also extends to the Apple Watch puck, which can be rotated to stand up for compatibility with Nightstand mode as well as certain Apple Watch bands such as the Solo Loop. The versatile design is easily the best selling point of the MagSafe Duo, and gives it a leg up on some of the bulkier competitors on the market.

You can find it here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

2nd-gen Apple Pencil

There are more iPads than ever supporting the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, and this holiday season is perfect for those who are looking for a great deal. Apart from many iPad Pro models, the new iPad Air and iPad mini also support this accessory.

The Apple Pencil is great for users who are passionate about drawing, writing, or taking notes. It also attaches very nicely on the side of the iPad – no more weird design choice with the accessory connecting to the Lightning connector.

You can find it here at Apple’s Amazon official store.

Wrap-up

Whether you’re going only with some cables or a more fancy MagSafe Duo charger, be sure to get you some great accessories for your – or your loved ones – favorite devices. Happy holidays!

