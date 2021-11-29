Best Cyber Monday 2021 Apple Deals: M1 iPad Pro $250 off, AirPods 3 hit $150, more

Cyber Monday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Cyber Monday 2021 Apple deals and more.
Cyber Monday launches at every major retailer
As expected, nearly every major player in the game has unveiled deals for Cyber Monday today. Amazon is leading the way with its rotating Gold Boxes that go live every morning at 3 a.m. ET. This time around, we’re expecting some of the biggest discounts to date on smart home technology, TVs, Apple gear and more to come from Amazon. Make sure to bookmark this page for all of the latest price drops.
Apple Cyber Monday deals
Headlining all of the best Apple deals, you can now score AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe Charging Case at $159. That’s down from the $249 price tag that these launched with earlier this fall and down to a new all-time low.
Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.
Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date across the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $250 off select models. You’ll find everything from entry-level configurations starting at $750 to higher-end cellular models and more with the full savings. Our top pick is the 256GB Wi-Fi M1 iPad Pro, which drops to $800. Down from $899, this is matching the all-time low set only twice before.
Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display paired with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, plus staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package.
- Apple Watch Series 7 styles fall to new all-time lows starting at $380
- Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at the best prices this holiday season
- Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 fall to just $100 this Black Friday weekend
- Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro has arrived at the Black Friday price of $200 off
- Apple Watch deals start at $115 for Black Friday: Series 6 $320, more (Refurb)
- At $200 off, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro falls to Amazon all-time lows
- Here are your Apple HomePod mini Black Friday discounts, now starting at $80
- Apple’s prev-gen. Intel Mac mini makes a capable Plex server and more at $429
- Apple Watch SE arrives at Black Friday price of $60 off starting at $219
- Black Friday savings have arrived on the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote at $160
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac now $50 off ahead of the holidays
- Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air falls to Black Friday at $149 off
- Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $250 off at some of the best prices yet from $750
- Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $32
- Apple’s AirPods Max return to Amazon low ahead of Black Friday at $109 off
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
Hyper Black Friday Sale
Hyper, well-known for its Apple-centric USB-C hubs and chargers is having its Big Black Friday Sale with 30% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) including new products like the Dual 4K HDMI Adapter for M1 MacBook the VIPER 10-in-2 Dual HDMI Display USB-C Hub which works with all previous and new MacBook from 2016 to 2021.
60% OFF – HyperDrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub (Usual $129.99 / Now $49.99)
50% OFF – HyperDriv60W USB-C Power hub for Nintendo Switch, iPad, MacBook (Usual $99.99 / Now $49.99)
40% OFF – HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (Usual $49.99 / Now $29.99)
50% OFF – HyperJuice 18W Lightning + USB-C Battery for iPhone and USB-C devices
10,000mAh (Now $29.99) and 15,000mAh (Now $39.99)
60% OFF – UV-C LED Sterilizing Products
UV-C 40X LED Sterilizing Box (Usual $299.99 / Now $129.99)
UV-C 20X LED Sterilizing Wand (Usual $139.99 / Now $49.99)
Best Google/Android Cyber Monday deals
Over on the Google front, nearly all of the Nest speakers, smart displays, and cameras have gone on sale in honor of Black Friday. This most notably includes the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50, which is marking an all-time low at 50% off. With a 7-inch display and all of the usual Assistant features, the latest Nest Hub also features Soli Sleep Sensing for monitoring overnight wellness. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sees $300 Black Friday discount, plus accessories from $25
- Amazon Black Friday Chromebook deals from $200: Acer Spin 311 all-time low
- Nest Wifi is made to cover 4,400-square feet for $209 on Black Friday (Save $90)
- Put Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite under the tree at a low of $250 (Save $100)
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G returns to Amazon low at $200 following rare $40 discount
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers fall to Amazon lows from $18 (Save 40%)
- Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more
- a 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to low of $180 (Save $50), more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G foldables are down to lows at $300 off
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring falls to $130 (Save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE returns to Amazon low from $430 (Save up to $150)
- OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, OnePlus 9 at $600
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to Amazon low starting at $449, more from $180
iPhone and Android essentials on sale
- Anker Thanksgiving week sale goes live with iPhone essentials, USB-C hubs, more from $12
- Nomad’s 30%+ off sale discounts signature leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- OtterBox sitewide sale takes 25% off iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gaming mounts, more
- ZAGG’s 40% off Black Friday sale: Halo 4-in-1 wireless charging station $90, mophie, more
- Totallee’s best-in-class logo-free iPhone 13 cases hit lowest prices ever at 50% off
- Save 30% in Native Union’s sitewide Black Friday sale: MagSafe gear, more
- Spigen iPhone 13 cases, AirTag covers, screen protectors, more live from $8 for Black Friday
- elago Prime member Black Friday sale starts at $6.50: Retro Apple Watch stands, more
- Twelve South gets in on the Black Friday savings with up to 58% off Apple accessory sale
- Satechi takes up to extra 30% off latest Apple gear for Black Friday
- iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts now up to 30% off for Black Friday from $16
- Moment launches annual holiday sale with smartphone lenses, photography gear, more
Smart home deals abound
- meross HomeKit floor lamps, lightstrips, color bulbs, more on sale from $13 for Black Friday
- Save up to 40% on Eve HomeKit air quality monitors, light strips, more from $30
- Nanoleaf Black Friday sale goes live from $15 on HomeKit sets, Thread lights, more
- Ring Black Friday sale goes live with first discount on Floodlight Cam Pro at $50 off, more
- Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20
Other notable tech deals for Black Friday:
- Best Buy launches Cyber Monday sale with Beats, $100 off Arcade1Up cabinets, more
- Backbone One upgrades the iPhone gaming experience at new low of $70 (Save 30%)
- Cyber Monday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller now live at $50!
- Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set drops to $50 (Reg. $110) for Black Friday
- Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 Router sees rare discount to $279 for Black Friday (Save $100)
- Sony’s Midnight Black DualSense Controller is now down at $59 (New low, Reg. $70)
- Razer’s latest Book 13 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $1,500 ($500 off), more
- Elgato Black Friday content creator deals from $35: Stream Deck $100 (Amazon low), more
- Beats Studio Buds see Black Friday discount to new low of $100 (Save 33%), more
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 fall to new Amazon low of $162 following rare discount, more
- Black Friday 4K TV deals start now at up to $1,000 off: LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more from $270
- Black Friday discounts arrive on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and displays from $15
- Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals are live: 4K Max $35, Cube $80, more from $18
- Amazon tablet all-time lows from $35 for Black Friday: Fire HD 10, kids, more up to 50% off
- Best Buy’s annual Black Friday sale now live with deals on Apple, smart TVs, much more
- Brydge’s Black Friday sale now live with 20% off iPad keyboard cases, Mac docks, more
- AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more
Simply Mac – Up to $350 off Macs + 50% off HomePod mini, more
The Simply Mac Black Friday sale is on, offering savings of up to 50% on a whole range of Apple products and accessories – with child and adult Segway scooters thrown into the mix! If you’re looking for a new MacBook, the company not only saves you money on both low-end and high-end models, but it’s also offering a half-price HomePod mini with any Mac purchase.
- 13″ MacBook Air $879.99 (Reg $999)
- 13″ MacBook Pro $1149 (Reg $1299)
- 14” MacBook Pro $1799 (Reg. $1999)
- 16” MacBook Pro $2199 (Reg $2499)
- 24″ iMac $1149 (Reg $1299)
- 27″ iMac $1599 (Reg $1799)
Home goods, fashion, and everything else:
- Rare Lionel train set deals from $71, accessories from $12, more for Cyber Monday
- Sideshow Cyber Monday sale discounts life-size Grogu, Marvel collectibles, much more
- Espresso machines up to $150 off with deals from $300 + Aeropress now just $18.50!
- Save up to 59% on Dremel tools and accessories ahead of Cyber Monday from $9
- Contigo and CamelBak water bottles, travel mugs, more from $8.50 or less (Up to 34% off)
- Arcade1Up Star Wars and Marvel pinball machines now $250+ off for the holidays
- Ninja Black Friday offers are now up to $130 off! Air fry ovens, multi-cookers, more from $69
- Instant Pot Thanksgiving deals live from $59 with up to $110 off: Multi-cookers, air fryers, more
- Black Friday simplehuman sale now live from $42! Smart soap dispensers, trash cans, more
- Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more
- Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville, more up to $100 off [Update]
- De’Longhi espresso machines now up to $150 off at Amazon with deals from $234 shipped
- adidas Black Friday Sale drops up to 50% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more
- Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys, apparel, gifts under $15, much more from $7
- Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- Under Armour offers up to 25% off popular winter gear: Fleece tops, pants, outerwear, more
- Theragun’s popular smart massage guns and rollers now up to 33% off starting at $79
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal now live at $50 (All colorways, Reg. $80)
- Lululemon adds new markdowns ahead of Black Friday at up to 50% off + free shipping
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6
- Carhartt’s Black Friday Deals begin with up to 50% off boots, sweatshirts, outerwear, more
- Ray-Ban’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 30% off your purchase + free shipping
Roborock deals up to 42% off
This Black Friday, you don’t have to break your budget to get an excellent robot vacuum and mop to keep your floors clean all year round. For a limited time, Roborock is offering as much as 42% off of its best vacuums, with options perfect for all budgets and homes.
- Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)
- Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)
- Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)
- Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)
- Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)
- Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)
- S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)
